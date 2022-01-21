Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony
The Jan. 6 committee has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony about her communications with her father, former president Donald Trump, and other officials during the insurrection. Meanwhile, in Georgia, a top prosecutor is requesting a special grand jury to help her investigation into possible election interference there by the former president and his allies. NBC senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Jan. 21, 2022
