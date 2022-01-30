Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor and 39-year-old father of three Jamie Dornan joins Willie Geist to grab a pint at the Dead Rabbit in New York City and discuss his new movie “Belfast,” where he plays an Irishman who wants to give his family a better life. Dornan reflects on the loss of his father who helped shape his career and encouraged him to put his best foot forward, leading to his eventual international success.Jan. 30, 2022