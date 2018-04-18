James Comey on TODAY: ‘I’m not trying to pick on President Trump’

Though former FBI Director James Comey slams President Trump in his book “A Higher Loyalty,” he tells TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that he doesn’t really feel anger toward the president. Regarding his handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails, he says he hopes “it didn’t have impact” on the election outcome: “I wish I had a time machine but I didn’t and I don’t.” His judgment is that Trump could have obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, he adds.