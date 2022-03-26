James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime
James Bond is making the jump to the small screen with Amazon Prime’s new competition style series called “007’s Road to a Million.” Contestants will compete across the globe in both physical and mental challenges.March 26, 2022
