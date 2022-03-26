IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars

    03:36

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

    01:45

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

    04:45

  • Lily Collins talks working alongside her husband, director Charlie McDowell, in 'Windfall'

    02:03

  • Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV

    06:22

  • Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare

    03:26

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers

    04:58

  • Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners

    04:35

  • Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’

    03:34

  • Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!

    02:42

  • Lily Collins shares reality of growing up with famous father, Phil Collins

    00:37

  • Paul Simon to be honored with ceremony featuring Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, more

    00:30

  • Gwen Stefani reveals why Carson Daly officiated wedding to Blake Shelton

    01:11

  • Oscars 2022: Inside the final preparations for Hollywood’s big night

    02:30

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • ‘Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley talks season 2, chemistry on set

    04:15

  • Watch music superstar Walker Hayes surprise Hoda and Jenna

    05:14

TODAY

James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

00:29

James Bond is making the jump to the small screen with Amazon Prime’s new competition style series called “007’s Road to a Million.” Contestants will compete across the globe in both physical and mental challenges.March 26, 2022

  • These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars

    03:36

  • The Oscars are back with a few controversial changes

    02:30

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43
  • Now Playing

    James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

    01:45

  • Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia

    04:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All