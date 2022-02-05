Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
For the first time in more than 20 years, the four-man Jamaican bobsled team is competing in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and are ready to bring the fire! The squad shared a video dancing and getting excited after arriving for their competition in Beijing.Feb. 5, 2022
