IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has begun! Get the schedule, learn how to watch and more

  • Now Playing

    Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role

    02:36

  • All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:53

  • US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:04

  • Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:52

  • Skier Jessie Diggins looks to defend gold in 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:02

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Lindsey Vonn talks Mikaela Shiffrin’s path to gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    06:10

  • Shaun White on 2022 Winter Olympics: ‘It’s tough to say goodbye’

    06:41

  • Team USA figure skaters Jason Brown and Mariah Bell talk Olympic prep, opening ceremony

    03:24

  • Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s first skate at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:48

  • Team USA’s flag bearers describe leading country in opening ceremony: ‘My heart is so full’

    02:42

  • All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

    03:38

  • Watch highlights from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    04:50

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins

    02:21

  • Early Olympic competitions begin as COVID-19 complications continue

    03:36

  • Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney

    04:19

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

TODAY

Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

00:45

For the first time in more than 20 years, the four-man Jamaican bobsled team is competing in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and are ready to bring the fire! The squad shared a video dancing and getting excited after arriving for their competition in Beijing.Feb. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Elana Meyers Taylor out of COVID-19 quarantine after giving up flag bearer role

    02:36

  • All-female monobob team makes debut at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    02:53

  • US Women’s Hockey off to a strong start in 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:04

  • Here’s what to watch at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All