Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years 02:13
For the first time in more than two decades, a four-man bobsled team from Jamaica has qualified for the Olympics. The country will also have an Olympic alpine skier at the Beijing Games in another first. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.
