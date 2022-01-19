Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification
02:56
Pilot Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott, members of the 2022 Jamaican bobsled Olympic team, join TODAY to share their excitement about qualifying for the Games. "We've put in a lot of hard work the last four years...over the lockdown we've even come up with our own way to get the training done because we didn't want to leave any stone unturned," says Stephens.Jan. 19, 2022
