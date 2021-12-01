Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast
Cookbook author Jake Cohen shares the trick to making perfectly crispy latkes every time. His secret ingredient? Potato starch. This must-have dish for any Hanukkah celebration only requires five ingredients.Dec. 1, 2021
