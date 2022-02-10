Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Silver medal winner Jaelin Kauf was on the TODAY plaza to talk about her silver medal win in the moguls ski event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, but was shocked when her mom, Patti, walked out and surprised her with a huge hug! They had not seen each other in person since her big Olympic win.
Feb. 10, 2022
