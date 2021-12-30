IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jacob Soboroff shares throwback of his visit to Studio 1A in 1998
To commemorate his time at the TODAY anchor desk this week, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff tweeted a picture of him and his sister visiting Studio 1A back in 1998.Dec. 30, 2021
