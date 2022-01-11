Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview
Australian actor Jacob Elordi joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY and talks about starring in the second season of the HBO series “Euphoria” and how he listened to American rap artists to practice his American accent. He also turns the camera to reveal his mom and dad sitting on a bed during the interview!Jan. 11, 2022
