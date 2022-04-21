Jack Schlossberg reveals 5 Profile in Courage Awards recipients

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, joins TODAY to share the five recipients of this year’s Profile in Courage Award, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Rep. Liz Cheney and elections department employee Wandrea “Shaye” Moss. Schlossberg also talks about what his grandfather might think about politics today. “I think he would be very optimistic,” he says.April 21, 2022