Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

Actor Jabari Banks joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about taking on Will Smith’s role in the dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince” in the Peacock series “Bel-Air.” He also shares what it’s like working with real-life Will Smith, who serves as an executive producer, during production.
Feb. 3, 2022
