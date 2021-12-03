IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Shop gifts for everyone on your list, up to 80% off

  • What to watch and stream this winter

    05:09

  • Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous

    08:20

  • J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’

    05:07

  • Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    01:25

  • Netflix making movie about viral Thanksgiving text

    00:47

  • Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

    03:34

  • Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'

    06:21

  • Helen Mirren unrecognizable in role as Golda Meir

    00:33

  • Lady Gaga looks back on ‘Sopranos’ role

    00:40

  • Ben Affleck on renewed relationship with Jennifer Lopez

    00:38

  • Director Baz Luhrmann revisits shooting ‘Romeo + Juliet’

    09:34

  • 'Tinderbox' takes a look at the creation of HBO

    03:23

  • Trendsday Wednesday buzz: Tiffany Haddish and Common beak up

    04:27

  • Top December movies: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Sing 2,’ ‘Matrix Revolutions’

    05:07

  • Sandra Bullock opens up about being a white parent of adopted Black children

    05:38

  • Now you can stay overnight in ‘Home Alone’ house

    01:28

  • ‘Peanuts’ gang returns in new special: An exclusive look

    01:02

  • Supreme Court is asked to review decision that set Bill Cosby free

    00:30

  • Brooke Shields talks about her new movie, motherhood and more

    05:33

  • Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ talks about her new Netflix movie

    05:37

TODAY

J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’

05:07

Actors J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about their roles in the new movie “Being the Ricardos,” which takes a look at one difficult week during the production of the hit classic series “I Love Lucy.”Dec. 3, 2021

  • What to watch and stream this winter

    05:09

  • Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous

    08:20

  • J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’

    05:07

  • Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    01:25

  • Netflix making movie about viral Thanksgiving text

    00:47

  • Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey

    03:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All