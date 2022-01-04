Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
01:54
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump’s eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are fighting subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James. This is part of a civil tax fraud investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022
What kind of masks should children wear in school?
03:38
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity
04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown
02:52
Now Playing
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
01:54
UP NEXT
Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again