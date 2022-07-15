IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

  • UP NEXT

    Inflation surged higher than expected in June, rattling consumers

    03:39

  • Is there any relief in sight for high inflation numbers?

    02:32

  • Dozens missing after devastating flood tears through Virginia

    03:28

  • Fallout intensifies from Uvalde ‘hallway’ video

    03:29

  • Trump tried to call WH staff in connection to Jan. 6 hearing: source

    00:31

  • Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear

    01:41

  • Cat lost at Boston airport found safe after 3 weeks on the run

    00:37

  • Brittney Griner returns to Russian court one week after guilty plea

    01:20

  • TikTok couponer shares tips for saving money at the grocery store

    03:16

  • Popular beaches shut down amid sharp rise in shark attacks

    03:01

  • House votes to create a secure system for reporting UFOs

    00:27

  • Full moon fever strikes as millions snap shots of supermoon

    01:08

  • Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

    00:28

  • ‘Crawdads’ author Delia Owens faces questions in deadly shooting

    02:44

  • Indiana man hailed as hero for saving children from burning home

    00:37

  • Sen. Manchin won’t support new climate spending, taxes on rich

    00:32

  • Scorching summer heat leaves some regions in triple-digits

    01:09

  • Secret Service deleted texts about Jan. 6, watchdog days

    00:33

  • Family greeted by manatee while surfing off Florida coast

    00:52

  • Travel demand surges despite lost bags, flight cancellations

    02:25

TODAY

Ivana Trump dies at 73: A look back at her life in the spotlight

02:57

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died in New York City at age 73. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on details surrounding her death and looks back at her high-profile life.July 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Inflation surged higher than expected in June, rattling consumers

    03:39

  • Is there any relief in sight for high inflation numbers?

    02:32

  • Dozens missing after devastating flood tears through Virginia

    03:28

  • Fallout intensifies from Uvalde ‘hallway’ video

    03:29

  • Trump tried to call WH staff in connection to Jan. 6 hearing: source

    00:31

  • Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear

    01:41

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All