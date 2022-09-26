Italy elects hard-right coalition led by first female prime minister

How this family turned a dream into a flourishing flower farm04:38
NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission04:00
Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM04:01
Fire and fists: Drama unfolds at two weekend NASCAR races00:38
See what it takes for the Broncos mascot to prepare for games04:41
NASA set to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid to ‘nudge’ it03:08
Viral video appears to show mob of teenagers robbing a Wawa00:29
- Now Playing
Italy elects hard-right coalition led by first female prime minister00:27
- UP NEXT
Former advisor: Someone in White House called a rioter on Jan. 602:14
Police in Russia crackdown on protests over draft, arrest hundreds02:18
Protests over woman who died while in Iranian police custody grow02:14
Florida under state of emergency as Hurricane Ian takes aim04:57
Blind boy meets firefighters for first time in heartwarming visit03:13
Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the Scrunchie, dies at 7801:51
How NJ schools are taking climate education beyond science class03:28
Over 730 anti-mobilization protesters arrested across Russia02:01
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its East coast into sea00:15
Anti-government protests continue across Iran, at least 41 dead00:28
How routine anxiety screenings can help American’s mental health04:30
How concerned are US officials about Putin’s nuclear threat?01:30
- UP NEXT
How this family turned a dream into a flourishing flower farm04:38
NASA scientist shares latest on Artemis launch, asteroid mission04:00
Historic all-female Delta flight inspires young girls in STEM04:01
Fire and fists: Drama unfolds at two weekend NASCAR races00:38
See what it takes for the Broncos mascot to prepare for games04:41
NASA set to intentionally crash spacecraft into asteroid to ‘nudge’ it03:08
Play All
Play All