Italy elects hard-right coalition led by first female prime minister

00:27

Voters in Italy elected a hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni, who is set to become the country’s first female prime minister. She is expected to clash with other European Union leaders over her position on migrants.Sept. 26, 2022

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni set to become Italian prime minister

