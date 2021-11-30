It’s ‘highly unlikely’ vaccines will be totally ineffective against omicron, doctor says

With President Biden and health officials now urging all adults to get booster shots, NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to address concerns about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. “We don’t know enough about omicron to change our behavior drastically,” she says, adding that it’s “highly unlikely” vaccines will be ineffective against it. She also says “any kind of booster you can get your hands on” is the right one to have.Nov. 30, 2021