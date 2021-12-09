In the latest edition of TODAY’s series “Mr. Smith Goes to…,” Harry Smith takes us on a trip to Seneca Falls, the town that embodies the spirit of the beloved film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Former village planner Fran Caraccillo describes how the connection between Seneca and Bedford Falls starts with a bridge and how the movie continues to touch the hearts of viewers.Dec. 9, 2021
It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years
05:38
John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)
05:38
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards
04:36
Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’
03:13
Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly
01:32
Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?