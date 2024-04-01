IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
April 1, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is recovering from a hernia operation, is facing mounting political troubles as protesters call for early elections and a cease-fire deal to free the remaining hostages. Meanwhile, Israeli troops have withdrawn from al-Shifa hospital after a 2-week raid where the World Health Organization says 21 patients died during the siege. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.April 1, 2024

