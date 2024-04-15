Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage
Displaced Palestinians come under Israeli fire in attempt to return to northern Gaza
Could Iran's attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?
Biden tells Israel that US won't support counterattack on Iran
Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies
Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza
Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East
Mideast on edge as Iran vows to 'punish' Israel for Syrian attack
'People enter the water and die': Gazans collect aid packages from the sea
Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis
Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war
Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel
'We don't feel joy': Gazans mark Eid al-Fitr amid the rubble
Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria
Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas
'The smell of death is everywhere': Bodies exhumed from mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital
Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas 'appear to be far apart'
'We need results': Families of hostages in Gaza speak after White House meeting
Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive
Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage
The U.S. is urging restraint after Israel was bombarded by hundreds of missiles and drones from Iran over the weekend in retaliation for its attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY and White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby weighs in on how to avoid a wider conflict in the region.April 15, 2024
