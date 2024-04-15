IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage
April 15, 202408:40
    Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

    Displaced Palestinians come under Israeli fire in attempt to return to northern Gaza

  • Could Iran’s attack on Israel lead to wider war in Middle East?

  • Biden tells Israel that US won’t support counterattack on Iran

  • Israel blocks Iran drone attack with help of US and allies

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

  • Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

  • Mideast on edge as Iran vows to 'punish' Israel for Syrian attack

  • 'People enter the water and die’: Gazans collect aid packages from the sea

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

  • Israel and Iran exchange threats, escalating fears of broader war

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

  • 'We don't feel joy': Gazans mark Eid al-Fitr amid the rubble

  • Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

  • ‘The smell of death is everywhere’: Bodies exhumed from mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

  • 'We need results': Families of hostages in Gaza speak after White House meeting

  • Austin: 'We don't have any evidence' of Israel committing genocide in Gaza

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

08:40

The U.S. is urging restraint after Israel was bombarded by hundreds of missiles and drones from Iran over the weekend in retaliation for its attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY and White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby weighs in on how to avoid a wider conflict in the region.April 15, 2024

Israel weighs response after Iran’s missile and drone barrage

