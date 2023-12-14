IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

02:26

The Israeli government says it will not stop its war with Hamas in Gaza despite growing condemnations about its costs to Palestinian civilians. After President Biden’s rebuke of what he called Israel’s ”indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli troops‚ ”In the face of international pressure, nothing will stop us.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 14, 2023

Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce

