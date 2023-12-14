Martin Fletcher speaks about if there can be peace in Israel and Gaza
Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce
Bombardment of Khan Younis is so intense not all wounded can be rescued, medics say
Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts
Loved ones of hostages gather in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'
Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border
Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza
Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater
U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire
Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank
Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza
Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience
Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence
‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash
Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’
Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president
Israel's Netanyahu says 'nothing will stop us' despite calls for truce
The Israeli government says it will not stop its war with Hamas in Gaza despite growing condemnations about its costs to Palestinian civilians. After President Biden’s rebuke of what he called Israel’s ”indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli troops‚ ”In the face of international pressure, nothing will stop us.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 14, 2023
