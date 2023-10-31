IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family

  • U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza

  • White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise

    Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

    Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

  • Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says

  • Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel

  • Gaza aid worker describes terror of shelling

  • Hundreds of Gazan workers stranded in the West Bank

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

  • Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

  • Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank, leaves four dead, Palestinian officials say

  • New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates

  • Israeli ground offensive advances as bombs strike near hospital

  • Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents

  • Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped

  • Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan

Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza

Israeli troops are pushing deeper into Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there will not be a ceasefire, saying doing so would be "a surrender to Hamas." NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 31, 2023

