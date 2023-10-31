Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family
U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza
White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise
Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza
Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip
Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says
Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel
Gaza aid worker describes terror of shelling
Hundreds of Gazan workers stranded in the West Bank
Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war
Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas
Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says
Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained
Israeli hostage freed during ground operation
Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank, leaves four dead, Palestinian officials say
New fear for hostages as Israel’s ground offensive escalates
Israeli ground offensive advances as bombs strike near hospital
Officials see uptick in anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim incidents
Israel steps up Gaza ground attack, millions of Palestinians trapped
Video shows pro-Palestinian crowds storming airport in Russia's Dagestan
Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza
Israeli troops are pushing deeper into Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there will not be a ceasefire, saying doing so would be "a surrender to Hamas." NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 31, 2023
