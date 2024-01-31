IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

    00:41

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

    05:15

  • Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid

    01:33

  • 'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies

    01:21

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

    00:44

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

  • Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

    04:30

  • Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital

    01:08

  • Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47

  • Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex

    00:44

  • Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike

    01:26

  • Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza

    00:49

  • Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse

    01:20

  • U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire

    03:05

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats 

    03:25

  • ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    03:06

Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

01:40

Israel is facing mounting questions from human rights groups after carrying out a raid inside a West Bank hospital. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being pressured by the families of the remaining hostages for their return. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024

