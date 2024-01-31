IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank
01:40
Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet
00:41
Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza
05:15
Undercover Israeli forces kill 3 militants in bold hospital raid
01:33
'I don't know where to go': Gazans flee Khan Younis as Israel's offensive intensifies
01:21
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas
01:57
Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital
00:44
U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports
02:00
Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan
04:30
Concern grows as garbage piles up around Khan Younis hospital
01:08
Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza
00:47
Palestinians dig mass grave inside Nasser hospital complex
00:44
Woman rescued from rubble says final farewell to mother killed in airstrike
01:26
Pope Francis renews calls for ceasefire in Gaza
00:49
Doctor describes chaos at Nasser Hospital as healthcare services collapse
01:20
U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire
03:05
Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings
02:01
Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats
03:25
‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges
01:09
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza
03:06
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank
01:40
Israel is facing mounting questions from human rights groups after carrying out a raid inside a West Bank hospital. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being pressured by the families of the remaining hostages for their return. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024
