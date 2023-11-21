Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage
02:29
UP NEXT
Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza
00:26
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
00:41
Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas
02:49
New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza
03:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops
01:14
WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
00:59
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say
00:37
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas
02:46
Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza
00:46
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital
01:59
New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been
02:34
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas
03:17
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital
00:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says
01:49
Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas
08:59
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says
02:45
U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting
01:51
Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law
02:14
Biden calls for two-state solution in Middle East
01:44
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage
02:29
Copied
Copied
Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement that would include the release some of the hostages taken by the terror group during the attack last month, with Palestinians detained in Israel released in exchange. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2023
Now Playing
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas near final stage
02:29
UP NEXT
Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza
00:26
Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
00:41
Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas
02:49
New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza
03:41
Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops
01:14
WATCH: Premature babies evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Egypt
00:59
Gaza's Indonesian Hospital scene of heavy fighting, eyewitnesses say
00:37
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas
02:46
Israel Defense Forces release video showing military operations in Gaza
00:46
Israel releases videos it says show hostages and a tunnel at Al-Shifa hospital
01:59
New hope for release of hostages held in Gaza as U.S. official says deal ‘closer’ than it has been
02:34
An inside look at U.S. drone operations amid search for hostages held by Hamas
03:17
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital
00:51
‘I absolutely’ believe Israel is following international law, 2024 candidate Chris Christie says
01:49
Full Christie: 'Unlike a lot of other people … I was there' in Israel during its war with Hamas
08:59
Negotiations involve 'considerably more than 12' hostages, Biden's deputy NSA says
02:45
U.S., Israel and Hamas close in on deal to release hostages in exchange for pause in fighting
01:51
Biden's deputy national security adviser refuses to say if Israel is following international law