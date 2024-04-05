Biden to Netanyahu: Immediate cease-fire or risk losing US support

Middle school athletes talk spotlight on women’s basketball
The White House says Israel has agreed to open a crossing to allow aid into Northern Gaza. This comes as President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that U.S military support could be at risk if Israel does not respond to concerns about civilian casualties. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.April 5, 2024
