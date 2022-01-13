Island made famous by film 'The Beach' reopens with restrictions
In the latest installment of our series Behind the Wall, NBC’s Keir Simmons shares a first-hand look at how environmental decisions being made in Washington and Beijing are having an impact beyond their borders, including in Thailand where pollution is severely damaging its ecosystem.Jan. 13, 2022
Island made famous by film 'The Beach' reopens with restrictions
