Is Wordle getting harder?

Wordle, the popular online word-guessing game, was bought by The New York Times in late January. Since then, many have questioned if the addicting game has gotten more difficult. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY to get everyone’s puzzling questions answered.
Feb. 17, 2022
