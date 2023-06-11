John Legend talks new album 'Legend', becoming a father of three
07:49
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Françoise Gilot, artist and Picasso’s former lover, dies at 101
02:23
Parents kick off their kids’ summer with headbanging jam session
04:28
Fans celebrate 50th birthday in Punta Cana with Sunday Mugs
02:18
Now Playing
Is wildfire smoke pollution in the U.S. a new reality?
04:15
UP NEXT
Four children survive 40 days in jungle after deadly plane crash
02:06
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison at 81
00:24
White House confirms China has been spying on U.S. from Cuba
00:20
How strong is the classified documents case against Trump?
02:54
Trump makes first public appearance since indictment
02:52
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos
08:00
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Sunday Mug Shots: Fans cruise through canals of Venice, Italy
01:50
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Is wildfire smoke pollution in the U.S. a new reality?
04:15
Link copied
Massive clouds of smoke blew south from hundreds of wildfires in Canada and blanketed the Midwestern U.S. and East Coast with a thick haze that turned the sky an eerie shade of orange. Could it be a sign of what the summer will look like if the fires continue to burn? NBC’s Angie Lassman reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 11, 2023
John Legend talks new album 'Legend', becoming a father of three
07:49
Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant
03:44
Françoise Gilot, artist and Picasso’s former lover, dies at 101
02:23
Parents kick off their kids’ summer with headbanging jam session
04:28
Fans celebrate 50th birthday in Punta Cana with Sunday Mugs
02:18
Now Playing
Is wildfire smoke pollution in the U.S. a new reality?
04:15
UP NEXT
Four children survive 40 days in jungle after deadly plane crash
02:06
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison at 81
00:24
White House confirms China has been spying on U.S. from Cuba
00:20
How strong is the classified documents case against Trump?
02:54
Trump makes first public appearance since indictment
02:52
Sydney Sweeney on new film ‘Reality’ and love for Ford Broncos
08:00
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Sunday Mug Shots: Fans cruise through canals of Venice, Italy
01:50
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent