Is ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’ from ‘Encanto’ the new ‘Let it go?’
The new animated movie “Encanto” has become a major hit, especially because of its soundtrack with catchy tunes called “We don’t talk about Bruno,” and “Surface Pressure.” The movie and songs focus on family matters and Hoda and Jenna say their kids are obsessed.Jan. 12, 2022
