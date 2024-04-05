IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?
April 5, 202404:27
    Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?

    04:27
Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?

04:27

White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby joins TODAY to address the airstrikes that killed members of World Central Kitchen and the calls for an independent investigation. He also weighs in on if the United States is prepared to cut military aid to Israel if they don’t see meaningful changes in fighting.April 5, 2024

    Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?

    04:27
