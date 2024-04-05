Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?
Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?
White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby joins TODAY to address the airstrikes that killed members of World Central Kitchen and the calls for an independent investigation. He also weighs in on if the United States is prepared to cut military aid to Israel if they don’t see meaningful changes in fighting.April 5, 2024
Is US prepared to cut military aid to Israel amid intense fighting?
