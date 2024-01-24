Alaska Airlines CEO speaks out for first time since midair incident
02:33
Watch: Woman surprised by her best friend during birthday dinner
00:49
Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
00:58
New York man found guilty of murder in wrong driveway shooting
00:32
Charles Osgood, longtime ‘Sunday Morning’ host, dies at 91
02:49
Why solo vacations are taking off
03:04
See grandmothers in ‘Nai Nai & Wài Pó’ react to Oscar nomination
00:34
Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest
02:47
Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes
02:05
Now Playing
Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?
04:14
UP NEXT
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race
02:24
How to turn your side hustle into a full-time job
06:05
2024 Oscar nominations: Snubs, surprises and more
04:34
Why more people are watching TV shows and movies with subtitles
03:59
US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen
02:13
Cal State faculty reach tentative agreement to end strike
00:29
Young fan describes seeing Taylor Swift at football game: ‘Amazing’
04:42
Jury selection underway for mother of Oxford High mass shooter
03:53
Dow closes above 38,000 for first time: What this means for you
02:41
Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?
04:14
Copied
Copied
Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker and NBC national political reporter Steve Kornacki join TODAY to break down the results of the New Hampshire primary and Nikki Haley’s chances of winning as she vows to stay in the race against Donald Trump.Jan. 24, 2024
TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: Jan. 24, 2024
01:05
Alaska Airlines CEO speaks out for first time since midair incident
02:33
Watch: Woman surprised by her best friend during birthday dinner
00:49
Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
00:58
New York man found guilty of murder in wrong driveway shooting
00:32
Charles Osgood, longtime ‘Sunday Morning’ host, dies at 91
02:49
Why solo vacations are taking off
03:04
See grandmothers in ‘Nai Nai & Wài Pó’ react to Oscar nomination
00:34
Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest
02:47
Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes
02:05
Now Playing
Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?
04:14
UP NEXT
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race
02:24
How to turn your side hustle into a full-time job
06:05
2024 Oscar nominations: Snubs, surprises and more
04:34
Why more people are watching TV shows and movies with subtitles
03:59
US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen
02:13
Cal State faculty reach tentative agreement to end strike
00:29
Young fan describes seeing Taylor Swift at football game: ‘Amazing’
04:42
Jury selection underway for mother of Oxford High mass shooter
03:53
Dow closes above 38,000 for first time: What this means for you