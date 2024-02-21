How following the keto diet improved this man’s mental health





When people hear the word keto, some think about the fad diet that’s used for weight loss but there is scientific evidence that it can help Type 2 diabetes and epilepsy. Now, some doctors suggest it can even be used as a tool to treat mental health. Kate Snow reports for TODAY on how a keto-friendly food regimen has been a game changer for one man struggling with bipolar disorder.Feb. 21, 2024