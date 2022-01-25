Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Martha Stewart recently posted a photo with famous hairstylist Frederic Fekkai, revealing that he’s been cutting her hair for over 35 years. But, a few weeks ago she posted another picture, this time getting a haircut by hairstylist John Barrett. Hoda and Jenna debate whether Stewart is being unfaithful by seeing two different stylists.
