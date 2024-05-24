See Wallows get a special surprise message from Tony Hawk
Wallows says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to perform on TODAY
Taylor Tourism: Swifties are flocking to see her in Europe
See trailer for new ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ documentary
US Navy Band Northeast performs ‘God Bless America’ on TODAY
Tennessee judge temporarily blocks foreclosure sale of Graceland
'The Voice’ team joins the fun for NBC’s Red Nose Day special
Is Elton John getting ready to release new music?
Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time
Fictional band from 'Idea of You' scores real hit on Billboard charts
Liverpool to transform into ‘Taylor Town’ ahead Taylor Swift concert
Reba McEntire invites Lainey Wilson to join Grand Ole Opry
See who tops Apple Music’s list of best albums of all time
Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist face off in guessing game
Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin talk ‘CABARET' on Broadway
Tina Knowles talks teaming up with Beyoncé on hair care line
Michael McDonald, Paul Reiser talk memoir ‘What a Fool Believes’
See Jennifer Garner get in on TikTok ’80s dance trend
Travis Kelce reveals favorite Taylor Swift era at Kelce Jam
Bailee Madison talks 'Pretty Little Liars,' growing up on-set, more
Taylor Tourism: Swifties are flocking to see her in Europe
02:26
Loyal Swifties are traveling in style to see Taylor Swift during the European leg of her “Eras Tour” — and some major airlines are reporting a surge in trips to cities hosting the pop sensation. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY that some fans are saving money buy seeing her overseas.May 24, 2024
