Taylor Tourism: Swifties are flocking to see her in Europe
May 24, 202402:26

Taylor Tourism: Swifties are flocking to see her in Europe

02:26

Loyal Swifties are traveling in style to see Taylor Swift during the European leg of her “Eras Tour” — and some major airlines are reporting a surge in trips to cities hosting the pop sensation. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY that some fans are saving money buy seeing her overseas.May 24, 2024

