    Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

TODAY

Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

06:46

If your head is stuffy or your throat is sore, how can you tell whether you have a cold or flu or COVID? It’s a question many are asking with the arrival of flu season. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break it all down. “If you start getting sick, essentially you have to assume it’s COVID unless proven otherwise,” he says.Dec. 28, 2021

