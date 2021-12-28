Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference
06:46
Share this -
copied
If your head is stuffy or your throat is sore, how can you tell whether you have a cold or flu or COVID? It’s a question many are asking with the arrival of flu season. NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break it all down. “If you start getting sick, essentially you have to assume it’s COVID unless proven otherwise,” he says.Dec. 28, 2021
FDA-approved eyedrops could replace your reading glasses
02:52
Now Playing
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference
06:46
UP NEXT
Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says
04:00
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period
02:25
Doctor predicts ‘huge spike’ in COVID cases after New Year’s
03:33
Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend