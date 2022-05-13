IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

  • What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51

  • How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

    04:14

  • How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

    02:44

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • First child to receive CAR T-cell therapy is 10 years cancer-free

    06:17

  • Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

    03:15

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

    08:32

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Craig Melvin gives update after he and whole family get COVID

    05:46

  • 3 health signs women should not ignore

    04:45

  • Nurse and young cancer patient share unbreakable bond

    05:26

  • COVID-19 surge looms over busy summer travel season

    01:54

  • Savannah Guthrie shares update on COVID recovery

    01:48

  • Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

    02:05

  • CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 children

    00:28

TODAY

Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

04:27

The number of middle-aged women taking anti-depressants is more than double the number of men the same age. TODAY’s Maria Shriver looks into what is contributing to the high rate of depression and anxiety among women in mid-life, as well alternative treatment options to ease the symptoms.May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

  • What is the Kangoo Jumps workout? Watch Howie Mandel try it!

    02:28

  • Cancer survivor and inspiring nurse reunite after 15 years

    06:51

  • How to find the right therapist for you: A psychiatrist shares tips

    04:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All