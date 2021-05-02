Dwayne Johnson talks childhood, Teremana tequila – and if he will run for president

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Dwayne Johnson talks with Willie Geist about entering the world of liquor with his small-batch Teremana tequila. It’s the latest chapter in a life spotlighted in the new NBC comedy series “Young Rock,” which recently had some people asking if Johnson is going to run for president. “If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I'm going to consider it,” he says.