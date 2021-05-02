IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Score exclusive deals of up to 30% off bestselling gifts for Mother’s Day and enter our sweepstakes

TODAY

Dwayne Johnson talks childhood, Teremana tequila – and if he will run for president

08:50

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Dwayne Johnson talks with Willie Geist about entering the world of liquor with his small-batch Teremana tequila. It’s the latest chapter in a life spotlighted in the new NBC comedy series “Young Rock,” which recently had some people asking if Johnson is going to run for president. “If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I'm going to consider it,” he says.May 2, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All