Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

    Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

Is ‘buy now, pay later' right for you? Here's what to consider

With Americans facing record inflation and soaring prices, many are stretching their money with the “buy now, pay later” financing plan. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen has what you need to know about the financing plan and how to determine if it’s right for your family.June 9, 2022

