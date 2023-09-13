TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?
Luxury cruise ship runs aground in Greenland, stranding 206
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
Fallout after Jets' Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
Bryan Kohberger trial: Push to ban cameras in court sparks battle
Apple unveils new iPhone with USB-C charging port
Severe storms slam Northeast as Hurricane Lee approaches
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing
Escaped Pennsylvania convict armed with stolen rifle, police warn
Whistleblower claims CIA tried to cover up COVID lab-leak theory
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site
Kevin McCarthy orders impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Eagles' Jason Kelce pulls back curtain on life in the NFL in new doc
Double rainbow emerges over NYC on 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Lyft unveils 'Women+ Connect' to address safety issues
Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
Will rescued American return to caving? I'd bet on it, says friend
Watch: American trapped deep in Turkish cave hoisted to surface
Why are friends tracking each other with Apple's 'Find My' feature?
Apple’s “Find My” app is helpful to track the location of your earbuds and other devices, but nearly 70% of Gen Z and 77% of millennials are using it to track each other’s location, according to a new poll. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2023
