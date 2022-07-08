IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

01:52

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Russian court on Thursday, telling a judge that she accidentally brought drugs into the country after packing too quickly. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY on what this could mean for her sentencing, as well as the chances of a prisoner swap.July 8, 2022

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

