IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Making changes in 2022? 14 Amazon finds to help reach your goals

  • Now Playing

    IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines

    05:35

  • Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings

    04:34

  • Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

    05:08

  • Powerball jackpot grows to more than $500 million

    00:49

  • How to get your debt under control in 2022

    03:51

  • How to set your resolutions (and actually stick to them) in 2022

    03:22

  • Tips to reaching your money goals in 2022

    04:45

  • For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

    02:40

  • Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022

    05:33

  • How to make the most out of your investments in 2022

    04:01

  • Top products to help you start fresh in 2022

    05:52

  • On The Money: Start TODAY

    24:51

  • What you need to know about your 2021 taxes

    04:24

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • Tips for taking care of holiday returns

    04:36

  • How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns

    04:34

TODAY

IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

02:16

April 18, the deadline to file your taxes this year, is more than three months away, but the Treasury Department is warning Americans that this season could be “frustrating” and that agency officials are facing “enormous challenges” amid staffing shortages and budget cuts. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello says the best way to avoid delays this year is to file early and electronically.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines

    05:35

  • Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings

    04:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All