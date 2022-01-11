IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season
02:16
Share this -
copied
April 18, the deadline to file your taxes this year, is more than three months away, but the Treasury Department is warning Americans that this season could be “frustrating” and that agency officials are facing “enormous challenges” amid staffing shortages and budget cuts. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello says the best way to avoid delays this year is to file early and electronically.Jan. 11, 2022
Now Playing
IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season
02:16
UP NEXT
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022
04:50
$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers
00:53
How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines
05:35
Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets
00:25
How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings