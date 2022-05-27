IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inside Ukraine as forces push back against Russian troops

  • NRA convention held in Houston just days after Texas mass shooting

    Husband of hero teacher who died in Texas shooting dies suddenly

    Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting people in NYC with trivia

  • Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock

  • Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

  • Sheinelle Jones wins Gracie Award for ‘Stories We Tell’ documentary

  • ‘We have to have the courage’ to hear stories of Uvalde, Savannah Guthrie says

  • Military servicemen, women play tug-of-war on TODAY plaza!

  • First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit

  • Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations

  • How to save on gas during Memorial Day weekend

  • How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

  • Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reforming policing practices

  • Baby formula arrives in US, to be on store shelves within weeks

  • Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, Texas school teachers, remembered as heroes

  • Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’

  • Memorial Day weekend weather: Heavy rain and storms ahead

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

Husband of hero teacher who died in Texas shooting dies suddenly

Just 48 hours after Irma Garcia was killed while protecting her students at Robb Elementary School, her husband of 24-years, Joe Garcia, died from a heart attack. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 27, 2022

Grieving husband of a teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from a heart attack

