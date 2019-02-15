Politics

Iran foreign minister: ‘Why should we trust President Trump?’

01:18

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, spoke out in an exclusive interview with NBC News to deliver a powerful message directly to President Trump. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2019

    01:18

