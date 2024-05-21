IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Now Playing
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
UP NEXT
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
01:48
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
02:07
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
02:10
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas
03:06
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
Copied
Copied
Iran began five days of nationwide mourning on Tuesday with a massive funeral procession following the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
Scarlett Johansson says OpenAI used her voice without permission
02:32
Target to lower prices on thousands of items to lure shoppers
02:50
Why Amal Clooney is in spotlight following ICC arrest warrants
03:13
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage
00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems
02:02
Biden condemns ICC for seeking arrest warrant against Netanyahu
02:13
Now Playing
Iran begins funerals for President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
03:01
UP NEXT
Prosecutors rests case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony
03:15
Hoda & Jenna go see Caitlin Clark in NY Liberty home opener
05:34
Mallory Weggemann talks Paris Paralympics, ‘Watershed’ doc
05:10
How to manage hidden fees from hotels, concerts, more
04:33
Tina Brown shares preview of Aspen Ideas festival
05:41
Exclusive: Drake Bell reflects on the aftermath of ‘Quiet on Set’
05:53
First Black man trained as astronaut goes to space 63 years later
02:22
Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after disturbing assault video
02:29
Simone Biles wins gymnastics Classic, paving way for Paris Games
04:51
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
01:48
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
02:07
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
02:10
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas