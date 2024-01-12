Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for
The final weekend of campaigning is set to kick off before the Iowa caucuses on Monday. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY from Des Moines with what to watch for over the next few days with Trump maintaining a large lead.Jan. 12, 2024
