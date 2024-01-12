IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An expert shares 5 beauty trends to look out for in 2024

  • Now Playing

    Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

    00:32

  • Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

    02:06

  • First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50

  • Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue

    02:57

  • US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case

    01:50

  • Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place

    02:00

  • Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

    03:03

  • Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House

    00:35

  • Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy

    02:24

  • GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus

    01:45

  • Countdown to Iowa caucuses: Trump predicts major victory

    02:35

Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

03:06

The final weekend of campaigning is set to kick off before the Iowa caucuses on Monday. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY from Des Moines with what to watch for over the next few days with Trump maintaining a large lead.Jan. 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

    00:32

  • Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

    02:06

  • First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’

    00:58

  • Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges

    01:50

  • Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial

    02:00

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57

  • Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding

    02:24

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer

    04:51

  • Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case

    02:30

  • Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue

    02:57

  • US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign

    02:22

  • Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case

    01:50

  • Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place

    02:00

  • Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization

    03:03

  • Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House

    00:35

  • Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy

    02:24

  • GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus

    01:45

  • Countdown to Iowa caucuses: Trump predicts major victory

    02:35

US, UK launch airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges

Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for

Bomb cyclone to bring severe weather and Arctic cold across US

Is inflation on the rise again? What new data shows

Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions

Ryan Gosling reveals pie-making talent: 'I flute my crust, too'

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Actor Maura Tierney talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ 'ER,' and more

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Actor Maura Tierney talks ‘The Iron Claw,’ 'ER,' and more

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad talk powerful new documentary

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Andie MacDowell talks Season 2 of ‘The Way Home’

Real estate terms to know whether you're buying or selling

Bill Belichick reportedly out as New England Patriots head coach

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Avoid goal-setting mistakes by asking yourself these 6 questions

Ryan Gosling reveals pie-making talent: 'I flute my crust, too'

Hoda and Sheinelle test their Throwback Thursday knowledge

Get a full body workout with just 3 moves!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Lily Gladstone talks ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Golden Globes win

Which soup reigns supreme? Hoda and Sheinelle rank 5 faves

Hoda talks about filling ‘father-sized hole’ following his passing

Hoda Kotb is obsessed with Kathie Lee Gifford’s song ‘3 Little Words’

Heathy and filling snacks to try when the cravings hit

Hot beauty trends in 2024 from head to toe

Food trends people will be buzzing about in 2024

Shop the 6 of the 2024 Women’s Health Fitness Award winners

Shop discounts on activewear, exercise bikes, tech and more

What to buy at rock-bottom prices during after-Christmas sales

TODAY Bestsellers of 2023: Home, beauty, cleaning, more

Christmas gifts with 2-day shipping: Squishmallows, Carhartt, more

Last-minute (but meaningful) holiday gifts ideas

Jewelry, outerwear, shoes and more stylish items to rock this winter

Gifts you can raise a glass to: Cocktails, nonalcoholic spirits, more

Reach your 2024 health goals with these nutrition tips

Chinois chicken salad and game day sliders: Get the recipes!

How to make a classic Cuban sandwich

Try these comforting and nutritious winter soup and stew recipes

Get the recipe for restaurant-worthy spicy stuffed bell peppers

Try this Mongolian beef bowl recipe that’s better than takeout!

Bring a taste of France to your kitchen with this halibut recipe

Add superfoods to your diet with these 3 easy recipes

Tarragon thyme chicken thighs and quinoa: Get the recipe!

Winter green salad and mushroom polenta: Get the recipes!