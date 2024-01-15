Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place
04:24
Now Playing
Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch
02:38
UP NEXT
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for
03:06
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
00:32
Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial
02:06
First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’
00:58
Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges
01:50
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent
02:57
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization
03:03
Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch
02:38
Copied
Copied
Iowa is kicking off the very first contest of the 2024 race with Donald Trump far ahead of the pack with an unprecedented double-digit lead. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are locked in a battle for second. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY. Jan. 15, 2024
Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place
04:24
Now Playing
Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch
02:38
UP NEXT
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Iowa caucuses are on Monday: What to watch out for
03:06
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges
00:32
Trump unexpectedly speaks during closing arguments in fraud trial
02:06
First lady Jill Biden says President Joe Biden’s age ‘is an asset’
00:58
Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges
01:50
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent
02:57
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Iowa caucuses are shaping up to be a battle for second place
02:00
Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin faces scrutiny over secret hospitalization