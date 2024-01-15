Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place
With former President Donald Trump holding a commanding lead in the latest poll before Monday's GOP caucus, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are battling it out for second place. NBC’s Kristen Welker weighs in and Steve Kornacki breaks down the numbers on TODAY.Jan. 15, 2024
