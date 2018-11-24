The Steals and Deals Black Friday extravaganza is here! Start shopping the amazing picks

News

Investigators search for body of American missionary killed by islanders

After American missionary John Chau was killed by an endangered tribe known as the Sentinelese on a remote island in the Indian Ocean, authorities are now trying to figure out who else may have been involved in the fatal mission. NBC’s Lucy Kafanov reports for TODAY.Nov. 24, 2018

  • Investigators search for body of American missionary killed by islanders

    02:22

  • Tijuana, Mexico, declares ‘humanitarian crisis’ as Trump calls for border security

    02:08

  • Climate change will take toll on US economy, report says

    02:10

  • Black Friday frenzy: New records set for holiday spending

    02:09

  • Gunman in Black Friday shooting still at large, Alabama police say

    01:59

  • Winter snowstorm threatens post-Thanksgiving travel

    01:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All