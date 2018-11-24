Investigators search for body of American missionary killed by islanders
After American missionary John Chau was killed by an endangered tribe known as the Sentinelese on a remote island in the Indian Ocean, authorities are now trying to figure out who else may have been involved in the fatal mission. NBC’s Lucy Kafanov reports for TODAY.
Investigators search for body of American missionary killed by islanders02:22
Tijuana, Mexico, declares ‘humanitarian crisis’ as Trump calls for border security02:08
Climate change will take toll on US economy, report says02:10
Black Friday frenzy: New records set for holiday spending02:09
Gunman in Black Friday shooting still at large, Alabama police say01:59
Winter snowstorm threatens post-Thanksgiving travel01:58